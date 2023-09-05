The opportunity for the tourism industry to gather in Warrnambool for a conference on Tuesday has given one hospitality business owner his first taste of networking.
Freek den Braber has run the Dutch Cafe food van for almost two years, working at events in the south-west, including the Fresh Market Warrnambool.
"I'm hoping to find some interesting news like trends coming up, some things we can do to attract more people to Warrnambool and to have an opportunity to meet other businesses we can work with," he said.
Mr den Braber, who is from the Netherlands, said it was important to show his culture authentically through selling pancakes.
"I'm lucky there's quite a big Dutch community around here of first and second generation Dutch people so there's some connections everywhere which is good," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics Census said there were 480 people born in the Netherlands living in Warrnambool and the south-west.
There were also 1361 respondents whose father was born in the Netherlands and 1136 whose mother was born in the Netherlands.
Mr den Braber said he had a background in event management having organised exhibitions and parades in Europe and was also involved in a film festival at Warrnambool's breakwater in 2018.
He came to the south-west six years ago on a working holiday visa, working on a farm in Ballangeich for a Dutch person, and has remained in the region ever since.
About 125 people attended the Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism great expectations conference at Warrnambool venue Lighthouse Theatre on September 5.
Tourism, Sport and Major Events for Creative Industries minister Steve Dimopoulos could not attend in person, instead presenting a video message.
Mr Dimopoulos said he understood the Great Ocean Road was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and there was still 'a way to go' for international tourists to return.
"That's why we're proud to support conferences like this one where business operators from the industry get to develop local capability within the industry using local knowledge and skills to help attract more visitors to the region," he said.
The conference explored consumer trends and behaviour and teach businesses how to meet their customers' expectations, with the presenters including Tourism Australia, Visit Victoria, the Victorian Tourism Industry Council and Google.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.