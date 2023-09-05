South-west's need for working accommodation on inquiry radar

The desperate need for worker accommodation in the south-west should be a key consideration in the federal government's housing inquiry, according to Regional Development Australia Barwon South West.
The body raised the issue in its submission to the Inquiry into Housing Affordability and Supply in Australia.
"There is also a critical need for rental accommodation in the Great Ocean Road region and townships such as Colac, Timboon, Hamilton, Hamilton, Port Fairy and Mortlake, where workers in construction, food processing, horticulture, manufacturing, health care, retail and hospitality are currently being sought," the submission states.
"Low rates of population growth in rural areas impact on investor confidence.
"Some rural areas with low rates of population growth are forecast to experience economic growth from new investments in renewable energy, large capital investments in roads and water infrastructure, the expansion of manufacturing and agribusiness enterprises and the tourism sector.
"But these areas are not seeing private sector investment in housing to meet the projected demand.
The submissions says the housing shortages were constraining workforce attraction and retention and regional economic growth.
The Grattan Institute says in its submission Australia does not have enough housing.
"Australia has just over 400 dwellings per 1000 people, which is among the least housing stock per adult in the developed world," the submission states.
It recommends building more houses and tax reform.
"Building an extra 50,000 homes a year for a decade could reduce Australian house prices by up to 20 per cent compared to where they would have been otherwise," it states.
The company says a lack of housing in the city is making it hard to recruit new employees.
Mr Jason Falinski, chair of the inquiry, said home ownership had been falling for the past three decades.
"In my view, this represents an urgent moral call for action by governments of all levels to restore the Australian dream for this generation and the ones that follow," he said.
