There is a growing desire from buyers to convert former churches into homes, according to a south-west real estate agent.
Charles Stewart agent Leeson White said he had received a large number of inquiries about a historic church on the market in Caramut.
"There are many varied reasons people are interested in buying churches," Mr White said.
He said the unique features of churches made them hot property.
"We've had interest from local and regional buyers and I had a call from Melbourne," Mr White said.
The church was built in the early 1900s.
Mr White said the building may need some work on the outside but it was in good condition inside.
It boasts an auditorium and foyer, timber floor and a high ceiling and is set on 2069-square-metres.
Mr White said the church was expected to be snapped up at a good price point for people looking to enter the market.
"We're quoting it $130,000 to $143,000 through expressions of interest," he said.
Mr White said there had been steady interest in regional properties over winter, which was traditionally a quieter period for real estate agents.
"We've had a number of people wanting to move from larger regional areas to a smaller regional area," he said.
The church will be open for inspection on Saturday, September 9 from 1pm to 2pm.
Expressions of interest close on Wednesday, September 27.
