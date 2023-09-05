The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Is this the answer to your prayers? Caramut church on market

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There has been a flurry of interest in the Caramut church.
There has been a flurry of interest in the Caramut church.

There is a growing desire from buyers to convert former churches into homes, according to a south-west real estate agent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.