More than 80 retirees are ready to work again as Warrnambool businesses gear up for the tourist season.
The Australian-first Unretire the 'Bool campaign - which launched earlier this year - saw 85 people register their interest to be connected with hiring employers. Of those, 98 per cent have opted to remain on the list into the coming summer holidays.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the initiative presented an opportunity for both businesses and retirees considering rising cost of living pressures and staffing issues across the region.
"Before the program has even started for summer, we already have over 80 retirees eager to work, and we would expect to grow this list with our latest call-out," she said.
"We had a really good response earlier in the year ahead of the Labour Day, Easter and May Races peak, and we are looking forward to helping to match more retirees with local businesses leading into the summer.
"If you have retired and you are looking for casual or part-time work to earn some extra income and stay involved in the community, we would love to hear from you.
"If you are running a business and you are looking to put on extra staff, there's no reason not to sign up for Un-retiring the 'Bool. It's completely free, and you could gain an incredibly reliable and talented staff member."
Classic Dry Cleaners owner Julie Strickland said the program helped her to fill a position across the busy May Racing Carnival, and she was hoping for further success.
"Not everyone wants to sit around and be retired and it's amazing the number of retired people who say 'I'm just bored - I want something to do'," she said.
"They are socially active with people when they come in, they are engaging, they are learning a new skill, and it keeps their mind active as well.
"She turned up and she worked. She was really reliable. You don't feel obligated to have them for six months of the year, they know that it's just for a bit of time here and there, and that suits them too.
"But if you then want to offer them part-time employment, you already have them there, so you know their skills and you know what they can do.
"I think any business should give it a go."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.