More than 2400 kilometres from home, Warrnambool Coast Guard commander Allan Wood couldn't help but save a stranded boat.
Mr Wood was boating with his brother Ross while enjoying a restful holiday in Port Douglas when an emergency call came through.
A vessel had lost all power to its engines after suffering an electrical failure at Chinaman Reef, more than 30km from land.
But its occupants were in good hands with the brothers holding esteemed positions with their respective Coast Guards.
Mr Wood has been volunteering at Warrnambool since he moved to the city almost a decade ago, now holding the position of commander.
"Around the same time Ross went up to live in Port Douglas, I said to him 'why don't you get involved in volunteering with the Coast Guard?'," Mr Wood said.
"So he became the president up there and I became the commander down here."
While it took the pair an hour to reach the stricken vessel, Mr Wood was surprised with how smoothly the rescue went.
"For me it was very unusual, because as soon as I hop in the boat at Warrnambool I'm battling two, three, four-metre seas," he said.
"Whereas here it was dead flat, we were towing at 22 knots (40 kmh). In Warrnambool our boat will do 27 knots (50 kmh) but the conditions never allow for it.
"The trouble is, when we do a tow-in it's never as simple as it is up here."
IN OTHER NEWS
Thanks to the calm seas, the brothers were able to bring the boat back to shore with ease. While Mr Wood enjoyed the sunshine, he said the favourable conditions could lead to far more emergencies.
"It's a real boating community up here, there are a lot of boats out at any one time so the chance of them having a call-out is quite high," he said.
"Whereas in Warrnambool we only have a couple every year, so our activity levels are extremely low in comparison."
The commander said the limited opportunities meant training was even more important.
"We train every Sunday morning to make sure we're always up to scratch," he said.
"We just have to keep working and working to maintain our skills."
