TORCH bearers will pay homage to the families of war veterans as they weave their way through Warrnambool streets as part of the international Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.
The relay will pass through Warrnambool on September 13 on its 50,000-kilometre, six-month journey which began on Anzac Day in Pozieres, France and finishes on October 13 at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance.
Warrnambool Legacy Club president Charmian Morris said about 20 local residents would each carry the torch for several hundred metres along the Warrnambool route from the Hopkins River bridge past Lyndoch Living to Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village, the Warrnambool RSL clubrooms and through the CBD before finishing with a reception at Legacy House in Banyan Street.
Local dignitaries and politicians, including the Mayor Debbie Arnott, will attend the reception which will include the lighting of a cauldron.
Comprising Legatees, Legacy beneficiaries and recently-serving veterans, the torch bearers represent those who have had an involvement with Legacy or have served in the military, Mrs Morris said.
They were either nominated by Legacy or nominated themselves.
Among them will be several widows in wheelchairs, while local Vietnam veterans will join the walk to the RSL from Flagstaff Hill after a cannon-firing. Three serving Australian Defence Force personnel will accompany all torch bearers.
The Warrnambool relay leg will follow stopovers at Ararat and Hamilton, ahead of a Colac stop two days later.
Based on the promise of a Digger to his dying mate in the trenches of the Western Front a century ago to "look after the missus and kids", Legacy is Australia's only veterans' service dedicated to supporting the partners and families of serving members who lost their lives or their health.
Today, about 3400 voluntary Legacy carers, or Legatees, support 40,000 individuals and families at 44 clubs across Australia and one in London.
Offering programs and services aimed at providing social, financial and developmental support, Legacy assists families and young children, ageing and vulnerable widows and dependants with a disability.
Mrs Morris said the Warrnambool club, which received its charter in 1947, has 42 active members assisting about 160 widows and dependants.
"Most of our beneficiaries are widows but we also care for dependants and dependants with a disability," she said.
"They stay on our books indefinitely."
The families of contemporary veterans, she said, were becoming an increasing component of Legacy work.
"One of the things that very little is known about is our current association with young veterans' families," she said.
As well as the world wars, Legacy cares for the partners and families of those who served in the Korean War, the Malayan Emergency, Vietnam War, Iraq, Afghanistan and peacekeeping operations around the world.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.