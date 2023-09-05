One Warrnambool construction site was stung on the first day of a week-long safety blitz across the region.
Victorian Building Authority state building surveyor Andrew Cialini said a construction site in north Warrnambool was pinged yesterday for carrying out works outside the scope of its permit.
"There was one particular situation where approvals for a building were done outside the registration of the practitioner which we'll be looking at further," he said.
"The practitioner was not able to issue permits for that."
The site was one of about 40 across the south-west which will be put under the microscope as part of Build Aware, a collaboration between the VBA, Energy Safe Victoria, WorkSafe and the Environment Protection Authority running from September 4-8.
Speaking from an inspection at South West Healthcare's Cooper Street construction site on Tuesday, September 5, Mr Cialini said the initiative came at a time when the number of building permits issued within Warrnambool had been rising.
"About 600 permits have been issued for Warrnambool City Council in the past year," he said.
"The number of permits have increased in regional areas post-COVID, hence the need for us to ensure we're coming out to these areas and the standards are at an appropriate level.
But he said historically, the south-west region was found to be generally compliant.
"We find the regional areas do perform generally well compared to metro areas potentially because of reputation issues," Mr Cialini said.
"If there's issues with their work, word gets around and that can influence the decisions from others to take them on in the future."
