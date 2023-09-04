A former Warrnambool man who repeatedly made hoax calls to triple-zero, claiming there was a fire at his ex-partner's house, has failed to have his jail sentence reduced.
The 42-year-old man, who now resides in Colac, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on August 3 to 18 charges including using a carriage service to menace, making a false report and persistently breaching a family violence intervention order.
The man cannot legally be named because that could identify the victim in the order.
After being released from custody in April 2021, the man called the victim from pay phones across the Warrnambool region in an attempt to conceal his identity.
He also made three hoax calls to triple-zero requesting fire services attend at her house on November 15 and December 17 and 30.
Each time Warrnambool's Fire Rescue Victoria and State Emergency Service volunteers attended the house to find there was no emergency.
The calls were considered to be malicious and investigated by police.
He was jailed for four months and fined $3000.
The man then made an unsuccessful bid to appeal the severity of the sentence.
On September 5 Judge Kevin Doyle said the offending was "significant" and the jail sentence was appropriate.
He did however reduce the fines to $2200, saying it could be sometime before the man finds a job after he is released from jail.
The man has served 33 days of the four-month sentence.
He is expected to be released in December.
A police prosecutor told the magistrates court in August the offender not only stalked and harassed the victim, but used "scarce community safety aspects" to do it.
"He's calling triple-zero, taking out SES and fire brigade services that may have been required for emergencies," the prosecutor said.
"It is expensive to bring those vehicles out of their sheds and there's no explanation given as to why he's calling triple-zero other than a means to harass this affected family member."
The offending breached a court order which the man was placed on after his period of custody in April.
He was convicted at that time of stalking, recklessly causing injury and assaulting the same victim.
