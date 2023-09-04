The Standard
Former Warrnambool man fails at appeal in city's county court

By Jessica Howard
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:45am
A former Warrnambool man who repeatedly made hoax calls to triple-zero, claiming there was a fire at his ex-partner's house, has failed to have his jail sentence reduced.

