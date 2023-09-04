Camperdown midcourter Indiana Cameron won the Hampden league's 15 and under best and fairest in a landslide on Monday and it's no surprise when you see who she has in her corner.
Cameron, who polled a remarkable 44 votes from a possible 54, is the niece of Magpies' legend Tracey Baker, who has passed on some of her wisdom to the youngster.
"It's good to have Tracey, I play a pretty similar position to her," she said.
"So it's good to have her to teach me how to do a lot of her tricks."
Cameron said she didn't expect to attract so many votes in a season where her side narrowly missed out on finals.
"It was a bit of a surprise - I didn't expect to get that many, we didn't win many games this season," she said.
The talented teenager, who spent time on the bench at open level this year as part of her development, enjoyed her junior campaign.
"It was a pretty good season," she said.
"It was pretty competitive with everyone. We didn't get many big gaps in our games."
Terang Mortlake's Lara Clarke finished second with 29 votes while Koroit's Rosie Bowman was third with 27 votes.
