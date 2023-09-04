A pair of rising netball talents couldn't be separated in the Hampden league's under 13 best and fairest count, with neither expecting to bring home the trophy.
Port Fairy's Lexie Dwyer and Hamilton Kangaroo Molly Sevior both polled 28 votes at Monday's vote count while Camperdown's Charlotte Hinds (26 votes) wasn't far behind in third.
Dwyer didn't expect to poll so well after her Seagulls' side finished seventh, saying it was "a good surprise".
Sevior, whose Kangaroos face Koroit in the second semi-final on Saturday, was equally surprised.
"We've got such a good team - it could have gone to anyone," she said.
Dwyer loves playing at Port Fairy alongside her friends and "having fun each week".
Sevior felt the same about the Kangaroos.
"I love it there, the community's so good, just hanging out with all my friends is so perfect," she said.
