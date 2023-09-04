South Warrnambool's Lottie Wilkinson capped of an impressive season by taking out the Hampden league's 13 and under reserves best-and-fairest award.
The youngster polled 30 votes at Monday night's vote count, finishing ahead of Cobden's Athena Chivell (19 votes) in second and Camperdown's Kara Bell (14 votes) in third.
The win comes after she was named best-on-court in her side's premiership win against Koroit last month.
Wilkinson was thrilled to take home the best-and-fairest trophy but wasn't expecting it
"It's such a great thing and all the girls did so amazing," she said.
"It was such a great season."
She enjoyed playing in a premiership.
"It was such a fun game," she said. "And it was really close in the first two and it was just really great."
Wilkinson is a big fan of the environment South Warrnambool has created.
"I love how everyone's friends and always having fun," she said.
