The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Lindsey Smith gives Tuvalu and Corner Pocket a gallop at home track

By Tim Auld
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Smith gave two of his runners a gallop at Warrnambool on Monday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lindsey Smith gave two of his runners a gallop at Warrnambool on Monday. Picture by Sean McKenna

TOP Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu rounded off his preparation for the $150,000 Group Two Feehan Stakes at Moonee Valley on Saturday with an impressive track gallop at his home track on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.