TOP Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu rounded off his preparation for the $150,000 Group Two Feehan Stakes at Moonee Valley on Saturday with an impressive track gallop at his home track on Monday.
Tuvalu and stablemate Corner Pocket galloped in between races on the eight-race program.
Trainer Lindsey Smith said Tuvalu and Corner Pocket needed the track gallops to have them in peak fitness for Saturday.
"I was happy with how they both worked," he told The Standard.
"The main part of their work was over 800 metres. The gallop should clean them both up.
"Tom Madden rode Tuvalu and Declan Bates was aboard Corner Pocket. Both jockeys were happy with the work."
Smith said Victoria's top jockey Blake Shinn would ride Tuvalu in the Feehan while Corner Pocket runs in a $150,000 open handicap over 1200 metres at the Valley.
Warrnambool mentor Symon Wilde took the training honours at his home track with a double.
He was successful with Dashing Duchess in a maiden plate while Gimme Gold won a restricted handicap.
"It was a good win by Dashing Duchess," he said. "She put the writing on the wall for a win after her second-placing at her debut.
"I think with a bit of time she'll be suited to races over more ground.
"Gimme Gold was impressive. He came from well back in the field and hit the line hard.
"We've given him plenty of time to mature and I think it'll pay dividends in the long run. I think he's got a bright future."
Warrnambool races again on Monday, September 25.
