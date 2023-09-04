Dozens of secondary school students got a unique close-up look at careers in the energy industry during a tour of Lochard Energy's Port Campbell gas plant on September 4.
About 70 students in years nine to 12 took part in the open day at the Iona gas storage facility in the aim of increasing the number of women in the industry.
Lochard Energy chief executive officer Anthony Fowler said there were many different roles on offer within the industry as it looked to transition to renewables.
"...so it makes a really great career choice for anyone, but particularly for those in the south-west region, with the Iona gas storage facility right here in Port Campbell," Mr Fowler said.
"We have some exceptionally skilled and experienced women in management and technical roles at Lochard but it's no secret that historically there has been fewer women in this industry and we really want to encourage more females to consider it as a career option."
Mr Fowler said staff had travelled from Melbourne to talk to the students.
Brauer College student Sahara Clough-Beauchcamp, 14, said she would be keen to work at the plant after she graduated.
Lochard Energy's planning and execution manager Kat Virtue said the number of women working in the company had increased.
She said it had been fantastic to get more women in the industry which had traditionally been male dominated.
"We really want to be able to draw young women to our industry," Mr Fowler said.
"It's a very male-dominated industry. We figure that as long as it's a male-dominated industry, we're not getting access to 50 per cent of the talent.
"There are lots of roles in a business like ours which haven't been attractive to young women but could actually be attractive - highly skilled, highly paid roles in an industry with ever-increasing flexibility."
Matt Porter, from the Neil Porter Legacy who organised the day with South West Tafe, said students needed to get out of the classroom and experience different workplaces that matched their interests.
"They must talk to employers and employees, see workplaces, ask questions and understand how their classroom learning can be used in real-life situations," he said.
"These young ladies will see women working at all levels in this industry and they'll see what's possible and be able to make informed career-based decisions."
