Three Warrnambool hairdressers were full of bounce after hectic schedules at the Miss Universe Australia beauty pageant.
Hairhouse Warrnambool's Meg Delaney, Delaney Waller and Heidi Meade styled contestants for the pageant's national finals at the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins on September 1.
"It was quite an intimidating start - we walked into this big beautiful building," Ms Delaney said.
The senior hair stylist and salon manager said the trio was originally told they would work on four contestants each but ended up doing up to six.
"It was good. They weren't too fussy either. The girls were chilled, we were talking to them like we were best friends," Ms Delaney said.
She said only six of the nine hairdressers selected turned up and the time for each style was reduced from 60 to 45 minutes. The style was changed from sleek.
"It was actually big bouncy curls, full glam, so we didn't go in as prepared," Ms Delaney said.
"It ran all surprisingly smoothly and was pretty rewarding.
"It was a great experience, I definitely want to do it next year."
Ms Delaney said the trio missed watching the show because they travelled back to Warrnambool that night to work at the city's salon the following morning.
This isn't the first time the region has been involved in the competition, in 2019 two hairdressers at Salt Hair Port Fairy, Jessica James and Haylee Henderson, also worked at the pageant.
