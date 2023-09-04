Uncle Lenny Clarke says a failure to learn how The Voice will benefit the nation is a wasted vote that would diminish the referendum process.
The Kirrae Whurrong elder says the No campaign slogan "if you don't know, vote no" was ignorant and there was sufficient information about the need for constitutional enshrinement.
He said pamphlets were being letter-dropped, cold calls made and online campaigns available to help voters make an informed decision.
Uncle Lenny hosted about 100 people at his Framlingham property on September 3 as part of a Vote Yes event.
He said having a voice was essential for helping to close the gap between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.
Uncle Lenny said his community had a shorter life expectancy than non-Indigenous Australians, fewer opportunities for education and the highest imprisonment rate in the world.
He said Indigenous people had never been in control of what they wanted.
"You can't ask for anything if you don't have a voice," he said.
Uncle Lenny addressed crowds from the grave of his daughter Shara Clarke, who died in 2015 aged 37, leaving behind three children then aged from 15 years to 20 months.
He said she had dealings with the justice system and child protection agencies, which resulted in some of her children being removed from her custody at various times.
He said his daughter suffered at the hands of police brutality and a state government system that had failed her and her family.
Uncle Lenny said before his daughter's death she had been injured while in a metropolitan police station.
He said she was then released back into the community at 3am and forced to walk five hours until she reached her home.
"Every car that came along she concealed herself with her pram and her two children in doorways because she believed it was the police coming to get her again," he said.
"If we don't have a voice, this is what can happen."
Uncle Lenny told The Standard Shara's son, his grandson, had lived a similar life and there were fears he was institutionalised after first being placed in the welfare system and then adult prison at the age of 14 or 15.
He said the Yoorrook Justice Commission had found many Indigenous children were destined to be jailed before they were born.
The referendum will ask the nation whether they support a change to the constitution to create a body - the Voice - to make representations to parliament and the government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
The vote will be held on October 14.
Members of the Voice will be chosen by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in their local area and serve for a fixed period.
Vote Yes campaigners were also seen on Warrnambool's Liebig Street over the weekend, handing out pamphlets.
