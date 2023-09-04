STELLA Patterson is celebrating a rare feat after winning league best and fairest awards in two competitions in the same year.
The South Warrnambool netballer took out the Hampden 15 and under reserves honour on Monday night - just weeks after she was crowned joint winner of the Warrnambool and District league 15 and under award for her standout season for South Rovers.
Patterson plays for the Lions on a Saturday and for the Roosters on Sundays.
She polled 21 votes to win the Hampden honour from Warrnambool's Layla Nicolson who was one vote back.
Maisie Molan (Camperdown) and Mia Robinson (North Warrnambool Eagles) were tied for third with 17 votes each.
Patterson, who received six best-on-court nods, was part of the Roosters' 15 and under reserves premiership.
The Emmanuel College student said she enjoyed playing two games a weekend with two different leagues.
"I personally like two seasons because in 15 reserves you don't always a game each weekend so I always have Rovers to keep me fit," she said.
Patterson, who played centre and wing attack, is hoping to move into one of South Warrnambool's higher grades in coming seasons.
"I'd (like to play) in the top team but I really enjoy res. It's more easy, all the girls are really close and it's just a really nice environment to be in," she said.
"I was co-captain with Lottie McCosh so it was really good."
Patterson said the league best and fairest triumph was the ideal way to finish her season.
"I am feeling pretty good. I honestly couldn't do it without my team and my coaches so I am pretty grateful," she said.
"I was expecting to get fifth and that's OK."
