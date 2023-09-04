A $100 million expansion of Lochard Energy's Port Campbell Iona gas plant is in the pipeline - a project that could prove crucial in the wake of warnings about reliability in the electricity market.
The Australian Energy Market Operator report last week highlighted the complexity of a smooth transition for electricity markets with 62 per cent of coal generation set to close before 2033.
It warned of reliability concerns for Victoria from as early as the coming summer and continuing over the next 10 years.
Lochard Energy is Australia's largest provider of natural gas storage services through its Iona Gas Storage Facility in Port Campbell, and there are plans to expand its capacity.
Chief executive officer Anthony Fowler said the company had been working on several projects for some time to support Victoria to achieve a smooth pathway to net zero by 2045.
"The planned further development of our Iona reservoir storage capacity from 570 to 615 terajoules per day by 2026 could provide critical new services for peaking gas generators and other users," he said.
"This increased capacity is going to be required more and more during the transition to support the energy system, including when renewables are unavailable due to drought, lack of wind or solar."
Since Lochard purchased the plant in 2015, it had expanded the facility by 50 per cent and looked to enlarge it "one more time".
The cost of the expansion project was about $100 million and was yet to be approved. But it was less than a year away from being given the green light.
Mr Fowler said the Port Campbell plant provided anywhere from a third to 50 per cent of Victoria's gas demand - whether it was for heating or industry.
But he said it also played an ever-increasing role providing gas to gas-fired generators.
Mr Fowler said gas-fired generators typically didn't run much but would play an even more important role in the future as the energy source moved away from coal-fired power to mainly renewables.
"Renewable energy like wind and solar can only generate when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, these gas generators play a very important role in backing up the renewables," he said
Mr Fowler said if gas peaking generation was required to support the electricity system this summer, a lot of that gas would come from the Iona gas plant's reservoirs.
"We absolutely have to be on and ready this summer to support the energy system, if required," he said.
Mr Fowler said Iona reservoirs often played a critical role to stabilise the gas and electricity system when it came under pressure or shortages loomed.
He said Lochard Energy was also looking at developing a $500 million hybrid battery and high efficiency gas generator in north-east Victoria which could be online by 2027.
Mr Fowler said one of the "most exciting" long-term projects was to see if the Iona facility could transition away from natural gas to storing green hydrogen.
The H2RESTORE project is contemplating a gradual transition of the business from the storage of natural gas to renewable hydrogen where Iona's reservoirs could provide deep storage for either electricity generation or other purposes.
"This plant is going to be a vital part of the gas system for as long as the gas system exists which will be decades to come," Mr Fowler said.
The Port Campbell facility came into existence in the wake of the catastrophic Longford explosion in 1998 that interrupted the state's gas supply for weeks.
