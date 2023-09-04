The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Campbell's Iona gas plant in line for $100m upgrade

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lochard Energy CEO Anthony Fowler says the Port Campbell plant could soon be expanded. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Lochard Energy CEO Anthony Fowler says the Port Campbell plant could soon be expanded. Picture by Katrina Lovell

A $100 million expansion of Lochard Energy's Port Campbell Iona gas plant is in the pipeline - a project that could prove crucial in the wake of warnings about reliability in the electricity market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.