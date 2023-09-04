Cobden teenager Shelby Cameron says playing alongside twin sister Chloe on the netball court is special.
Shelby won the Hampden league 17 and under reserves best and fairest on Monday night after a strong season in goal attack.
Chloe, who plays centre, helped feed her the ball throughout the Bombers' campaign.
"It's awesome, she's such good player, she was up in the votes as well, good on her," she said.
Shelby, who was a runaway winner with a mammoth 39 votes to win from South Warrnambool duo Paige Kermeen (23) and Lila Wilkinson (21), was named best on court in nine matches.
"I am pretty rapt, a bit shaky," she said of receiving her accolade.
"It's been pretty good (this season) - I have a total of 421 goals so far - the girls have been great.
"Getting to shoot, you feel pretty good if you get them in."
Shelby credited her win to work off the court.
"The fitness (has helped) because I've been playing with two teams - Simpson and Cobden - this year so I've had to work on that a bit," she said.
