Oliver Turner's first season at Warrnambool turned out to be one of his best.
The emerging footballer, who can play midfield and defence, joined the Blues from Hampden rival South Warrnambool for the 2023 campaign.
He starred, winning the league's under 14 best and fairest on Monday night.
Turner won with 28 votes from South Warrnambool's Jimmy Stevens on 25 in a close-fought count.
North Warrnambool Eagles' Charlie Jellie and Hamilton Kangaroos' Harry Mercer were tied for third with 23 votes apiece.
Turner, who was named best on ground in eight matches, said he had enjoyed his move to Reid Oval.
"I am pretty stoked, happy and pretty proud," he said.
"(There's been) better opportunities, it was good fun.
"It was not that great we didn't win the premiership but it was still a great season."
Turner, who goes to Warrnambool College, played midfield and forward.
He was pleased with his form throughout the season and worked on his leadership skills.
"I thought I'd get up there but probably not win it," Turner said.
