A south-west man is urging males to get a simple blood test during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Mark Murray, 61, said he would never have known he had elevated Prostate Specific Antigen levels if he hadn't undergone a blood test to check his cholesterol.
Even when he got the results, his doctor told him his levels were only slightly elevated - at just over four.
Mr Murray's doctor told him to come back in three months' time.
The level had risen to over five and his doctor referred him to a urologist.
"I didn't think anything of it at the time," Mr Murray said.
"I just thought my levels were a bit high but I didn't think it was too much to worry about - I've heard of readings of 15 to 20."
However, an ultrasound revealed a shadow and a biopsy confirmed Mr Murray had prostate cancer.
In June 2022, about 12 months after his PSA level was first tested, he underwent a prostatectomy to have his prostate removed.
Mr Murray said he had not been experiencing any symptoms and he felt lucky his doctor ordered follow-up testing.
"Who knows what would have happened if I hadn't had that check-up," he said.
He said there was a misconception that prostate cancer only affected older men.
"I certainly didn't think I would have it," he said.
"I never thought it would be me."
Mr Murray has joined the Warrnambool Prostate Cancer Support Group.
The group is encouraging south-west men to get tested in September after the region was identified as an area where men were being diagnosed at a later stage of disease than in other parts of Australia.
There are 102 new cases of prostate cancer in the region each year, with more than 70 per cent of cases diagnosed at stage two.
This is higher than the natural average of 47.4 per cent.
Alarmingly, there is also a higher number of people who are diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer - 7.2 per cent - compared to the national average - 4.3 per cent.
South-west males are encouraged to find out about their family history of prostate cancer.
People with a history of the disease are encouraged to get a PSA test.
Monitoring PSA levels in the blood helps to detect prostate cancer early.
Residents are encouraged to have regular checks because people with prostate cancer often don't experience any symptoms in the early stages of the disease.
On Sunday, September 9, members of the city's support group will be at Bunning's to mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
People can find out more about the disease and the support group.
