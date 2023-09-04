The Standardsport
Port Fairy's Toby McMullin enjoying maiden AFL season with GWS Giants

By Nick Creely
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 3:00pm
Port Fairy's Toby McMullin is living out his dream with the GWS Giants. Picture by GWS Giants
Port Fairy export Toby McMullin is soaking up every opportunity to learn and grow as a person and footballer in his first season at AFL level.

