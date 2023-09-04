Port Fairy export Toby McMullin is soaking up every opportunity to learn and grow as a person and footballer in his first season at AFL level.
The GWS Giants small forward, drafted with pick 34 in last year's national draft, cracked in for an AFL debut in round 22 against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval after biding his time at VFL level and has held his spot since, kicking his maiden goal the following week against Essendon.
The 19-year-old Hampden league product followed in the footsteps of his dad Ian, who played 49 games with Collingwood and Essendon in the late 1980s and early '90s.
"Initially it was a dream come true having dad play AFL footy as well so I was proud to represent them (family), and to run out and represent such a great club was super exciting too," he told The Standard.
"There was definitely a real feeling of satisfaction. I've spent the majority of my first year in the VFL working hard on my game and I was really grateful for the opportunity."
McMullin has impressed with his tackling pressure and zip around the ball, playing his role for the team.
"You don't want to over-complicate it. It's a cliche but you've just got to control what you can control and play your specific role in the system," he said of his first three matches.
Presented his jumper pre-game by club great and mentor Callan Ward was something he would cherish forever.
"That was special for me, Cal has been one guy that's really looked after me since I joined the club," he said.
"He's a legend of the club, and just such a great person and it was unbelievable to have him do that."
The debut came just days after signing a fresh two-year contract extension that will see him tied to the club until at least the end of 2026.
McMullin said he was ecstatic to remain in the orange and charcoal for another three years.
"I've really loved it so far, Sydney's such a great place. I've loved meeting new people, moving in with three other lads I didn't know and now we're all super close," he said.
"The club's made a real effort to make sure we're feeling right at home.
"I'm so excited to sign on again and it was a pretty easy decision for me in the end."
The former Sandringham Dragon - who played a game of Hampden league senior footy with the Seagulls in 2022 and was a talented cricketer in his own right in the Warrnambool and District competition as a junior with Port Fairy - said he'd worked closely with some of the club's biggest stars, including captain and triple All-Australian forward Toby Greene in his debut year.
"Toby has helped me a lot with my footy," he said.
"He's let me come in to a lot of his reviews and done a lot of one-on-ones with me and helped me out which is pretty unbelievable considering he's not only one of the best forwards but one of the best players in the competition.
"I've learnt so much from him and I'm grateful for that. Daniel Lloyd, who is retiring but plays a similar role, is another who really helped me out.
"It helps bring a bit of peace of mind that I'm doing the right things, we play a difficult role but he's been super supportive."
As his team prepares for an elimination final against St Kilda on Saturday afternoon with McMullin a strong chance to feature in the contest at the MCG, he said there was a positive vibe around the club.
"We've worked really hard - lost a few games early on which nearly hurt us - but we're all just super excited," he said.
"At the moment we're having a reset. It's important to celebrate the home-and-away season for what it was but we're focused on the finals and can't wait to get out there."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.