Winslow and Yarpturk Fire Brigade lieutenants Sue Rondeau and Dan Deans have stepped up to the challenge to complete the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.
They were among more than 700 firefighters to race up the 28 floors of the Crown Metropol towers on Saturday, September 2 with 25-kilograms of equipment on their backs.
Lieutenant Rondeau completed the climb in 10 minutes and 42 seconds, coming first in her age category.
"I was so happy and proud of myself as I was aiming to do it in 20 minutes," she said.
"I surprisingly came first in my age category."
She said what surprised her the most was the sound and feeling of being in the stairs.
"Others had the breathing apparatus and the air tank so it sounded like (Star Wars character) Darth Vader and it was echoing in the stairwell," Lieutenant Rondeau said.
"The second thing which I was a bit prepared for but still surprised was how hot it was in there.
"By level three it was really stifling, it was really hot air.
"My body was like 'get out, get out, evacuate' but it was fine and I just kept on going."
Lieutenant Deans said he was impressed with his time of 7 minutes and 19 seconds, which saw him come sixth in his category and fourth in his age group.
"I thought it would take well over 10 minutes to complete," he said.
"The lead up was pretty nerve-wracking but once you got into it there's always someone worse off than you so you just keep on pushing."
The event was held as a memorial to the 343 firefighters who died in the September 11 terror attacks on New York's World Trade Center's Twin Towers in 2001.
Each participant had the name and photograph of a different firefighter on their bibs.
It marked the 10th anniversary which saw almost $600,000 raised for charities Lifeline, Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation and 000 Foundation.
