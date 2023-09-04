A large portion of kinship carers across the south-west don't identify themselves as such and are therefore missing out on support services available to them.
It's kinship carer week and one organisation is shining a light on an increasing number of carers across the region.
A kinship carer is a family member or friend within a child's existing network who raises that child after they've been removed from their biological parents.
Brophy Family and Youth Services kinship care practitioner Katie Van Rooy said 77 per cent of the region's out-of-home care placements classified as kinship care.
"Kinship carers aren't trained, they haven't been certified and haven't gone through accreditation," she said.
"They're people like you and I who do whatever they can to keep kids out of the system and raise children who often have major trauma impacts on their life which is difficult for both the child and carers.
"It's really hard to get the stats on the number of carers because a lot of them don't actually know they're kinship carers. So we're looking at going into secondary and primary schools to actually advise teachers on what kinship care is, what they can do to identify it, and connect those people with resources available to them."
Carer Nicole Walker said she took in a child four years ago, and despite the challenges said she'd never looked back.
"It's been rewarding - you can change a child's life," she said.
"The stability and love you can give them is just amazing. It's hard, but there's a lot of carers out there who aren't acknowledged or seek credit.
"You have to advocate for the child constantly and it's a lot more in-depth than people realise, but at the end of the day, it's all for the child."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.