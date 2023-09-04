The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Kinship carer week: Brophy Warrnambool says carers not accessing array of supports

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 4 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kinship carer Nicole Walker stands with Brophy kinship care practitioner Katie Van Rooy.
Kinship carer Nicole Walker stands with Brophy kinship care practitioner Katie Van Rooy.

A large portion of kinship carers across the south-west don't identify themselves as such and are therefore missing out on support services available to them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.