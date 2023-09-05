The Standard
Victorian Health Minister tells Port Fairy Cemetery to find its own funding

By Ben Silvester
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:00am
Port Fairy Cemetery Trust members Maria Cameron and Geoff Youl have been told by the Victorian Health Minister to find their own funding for a desperately needed new shed. Picture by Sean McKenna
Volunteers at the Port Fairy Cemetery are "flabbergasted" by the state Health Minister telling them to fund a new shed themselves following devastating break-ins.

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

