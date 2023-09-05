Volunteers at the Port Fairy Cemetery are "flabbergasted" by the state Health Minister telling them to fund a new shed themselves following devastating break-ins.
The Port Fairy Cemetery Trust, which runs and maintains the local cemetery, has suffered multiple robberies in the past few years, including twice in one week in October 2022 with thieves clearing out all their equipment except the ride-on mower.
Trust member Maria Cameron said the ramshackle equipment shed was to blame, but a new one would cost $39,000 and the state government denied a grant application to cover the cost in May.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell raised the issue in state parliament on August 1, asking Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas what could be done to support the Port Fairy volunteers, who were bringing their own equipment from home as they struggled to keep the cemetery running.
In a response on August 23 Ms Thomas said she was "grateful to Victoria's volunteer cemetery trust members", but they would have to fend for themselves.
"Cemetery trusts are self-funding, independent statutory bodies that raise revenue through the sale of cemetery goods and services," Ms Thomas said.
Ms Cameron said the reply was "ridiculous".
"We get $800-$1000 per grave. A quarter of that goes towards future maintenance - in case the cemetery closes and there's no more money coming in - and another quarter goes to future acquisitions in case we need to expand," Ms Cameron said.
"The other fifty per cent has to pay for everything else: insurance, our Cemeteries and Crematoria Association of Victoria membership, concreters to lay beams for the gravestones to sit on, the list is endless.
"How are we meant to fund anything on that, what rubbish."
Ms Cameron said the trust was limited in its ability to raise revenue because its prices were capped at CPI, whereas new cemeteries could charge what they wanted. She said if the trust folded and the cemetery was taken over by a larger organisation, prices would skyrocket.
"The Geelong Cemetery has already taken over 29 other smaller cemeteries. If they took over Port Fairy prices would go straight to the Geelong price, four or five times what they are now," she said.
"The government tell us to find our own funds, but we are saving them so much money. It just makes my blood boil."
Ms Britnell said the response showed the government was "unable to fund basic yet essential community services".
"Keeping in mind that the Port Fairy Cemetery volunteers have also had their equipment stolen as they were the ones who generously gifted their equipment after the initial burglary. They deserve to feel safe when doing their important work on behalf of the Health Minister," Ms Britnell said.
"It beggars belief how this government has managed the economy so, so poorly that they can no longer fund these important community organisations."
Ms Thomas said the trust could reapply to the cemetery grants program to try to get funding, with the next grant round closing on November 30, but said success would depend on the "volume and nature of other applications".
The grant program is funded by a levy on the large "class A" cemeteries like Geelong, Ballarat, Springvale and Fawkner, but Ms Cameron said the government lavished funding on those bigger cemeteries.
"The government absolutely pumps money into those cemeteries and their not run on a volunteer basis. Meanwhile they are throwing money at million-dollar state funerals left, right and centre," she said.
"The Health Department just isn't interested in a small village like Port Fairy."
Ms Cameron said she had been approaching wealthy organisations, hat in hand, to try to get the money any way she could.
"A 100-year-old woman could kick in that shed, it's so rotten," she said.
"You end up feeling like a grifter asking for money, but what choice do we have?
"You just want to pull your hair out, I'm flabbergasted, it's just so disappointing."
