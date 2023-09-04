Sam Dobson has gone from kicking bags of goals in the Hampden league to doing likewise in the powerful Geelong competition in 2023.
Dobson has won back-to-back goal-kicking awards in two separate leagues.
He topped the Hampden league tally last year with 82 goals in the regular season, finishing with 88 and a premiership medal with Koroit.
The hard-running forward booted 60 goals for St Mary's in Geelong this year to take out that competition's goal-kicking honour.
Dobson, who was limited to 15 matches, slotted 10 goals in the final home-and-away round to claim the award.
St Mary's finished atop the ladder and will play South Barwon in Saturday's second semi-final.
Mathew Buck started his AFLW coaching career on a winning note.
The former South Warrnambool senior coach, who has connections to Koroit, Terang Mortlake and North Warrnambool Eagles, led Carlton to a 5.4 (34) to 4.8 (32) win against Gold Coast at Ikon Park on Saturday.
"I had a great experience to be honest - we've chased a lot since the start of the pre-season in terms of consistency across our whole program and team," Buck said in his post-game press conference.
"High performance is something we've gone after and I thought today we ticked a lot of boxes in regards to that.
"Resilience is a part of high performance and it was great to get over the line in the end."
Buck wasn't the only south-west export to enjoy success in round one with Warrnambool's Natalie Wood coaching Essendon to a 19-point win over Hawthorn.
IT'S lucky Woorndoo-Mortlake senior coach Isaac Templeton knows how to win premierships.
Templeton, a six-time Hampden league premiership footballer with Koroit, will lead the Tigers into Saturday's Mininera and District league grand final against Tatyoon armed with experience.
It will be the first time Woorndoo-Mortlake has played in a senior grand final in 21 years.
The Tigers advanced to the decider after beating Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 13.9 (87) to 7.10 (52) in the preliminary final.
They were two points down at the final break but rallied on the back of an eight-goal to two final term.
Jesse Horan kicked four goals and Haydn Templeton was the Tigers' best.
The grand final will be played at Conna Wilson Reserve at Mininera.
WHEN it comes to game-changing footballers in the Hampden league, Koroit's Paddy O'Sullivan sits comfortably in the conversation.
His ability to combine toughness with finesse and class makes him a danger to rival sides.
Cobden, which ended the Saints' quest for an eighth straight premiership with a win in Sunday's elimination final, saw this first-hand.
O'Sullivan, bar from a few missed opportunities in front of goal, did his utmost to drag the Saints over the line.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren was full of praise for the premiership Saint post-game.
"He is quite devastated (with the loss). He probably kicked a fair few points - I am not sure what his conversion was - and he's probably sitting there thinking 'if I kicked straighter we might have won'," he said.
"But I'm sitting here thinking 'if he didn't take 20 marks, we would've been beaten by 10 goals'.
"He was super, he's had an amazing year. He's got an enormous future ahead of him."
Noah Mounsey is quietly confident Cobden can match Terang Mortlake when the two Western District sides go head-to-head in Sunday's first semi-final at Port Fairy.
The shutdown defender, who featured in the Bombers' elimination final victory against Koroit, says his team is "playing a good brand" which stacks up in the heat of September action.
"Our movement (against the Saints) was pretty good. We're a pretty small sort of side - we've got a few big fellas - but we move the ball well," Mounsey said.
"Terang probably plays a similar style, they're a pretty fast side as well. Hopefully if we play our footy for four quarters we can get the job done."
Mounsey would love to be a part of something special at Cobden, which hasn't won a Hampden league senior football premiership since the late 1990s.
He said the club rooms were packed after the elimination final at Portland as the community threw its support behind the team.
"It was pretty electric," Mounsey said.
South Warrnambool will play North Warrnambool Eagles in the second semi-final at Terang on Saturday with the winner to advance straight to the grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.