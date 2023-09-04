Inspectors from four regulatory bodies are putting Warrnambool construction sites under the microscope as part of a week-long construction safety blitz.
Representatives from the Victorian Building Authority, Energy Safe Victoria, WorkSafe and the Environment Protection Authority have teamed up to run the Build Aware initiative from September 4-8.
The initiative aims to ensure obligations are met, with each regulator targeting areas specific to their organisation.
VBA state building surveyor Andrew Cialini said his inspectors would focus on bushfire assessment levels, fire rating and waterproofing for building and roofing, as well as gas-fitting compliance for plumbing.
"Build Aware provides a great opportunity to visit Warrnambool and engage with local practitioner - it informs our understanding of building and plumbing education needs and compliance issues in the region," he said.
Meanwhile, Energy Safe CEO Leanne Hughson said her organisation would focus on obligations for individuals and companies when working near overhead powerlines and underground energy assets.
"This includes the risk of delivery trucks hitting powerlines, ensuring electricians follow proper process when energising installations, and preventing gas or water main pipes strikes during excavation," she said.
WorkSafe would focus on raising awareness of employers' obligations around risks associated with crystalline silica dust, while the EPA would work on increasing awareness of environmental duty and laws to prevent harm to human health and the environment.
