A new digital marketing agency has launched in Warrnambool with two young creatives at its helm.
Warrnambool's James Kol has launched content marketing agency Canterbury Creative House in August after working with videography for much of his career.
The creative director and producer has been working in the industry for the past six years with various south-west businesses and organisations, as well as national brands.
The 25-year-old who studied commerce, majoring in marketing and management, has experience as a wedding videographer and an event filmmaker.
Working alongside him is account manager Molly Smith, who also grew up in Warrnambool.
"We're a creative content marketing agency, specialising in photo and video content, as well as brand and web development and social media management," Mr Kol said.
"I've always been known for film but in the world we're in now, you have to be a bit of a multi-tasker."
He said Canterbury Creative House provided integrated digital strategy, copy writing and media releases, social media marketing, television commercial production, digital content and paid advertising.
Mr Kol said he saw the need for a dedicated agency to maximise the digital content he was producing to help businesses with their social media campaigns and ensure they achieved high audience engagement.
"The catalyst behind the re-brand and moving to where we are is to provide high-end digital marketing locally because before that you had to go to Geelong or Melbourne," he said.
The business is named after Warrnambool's Canterbury Road where Mr Kol first started working from his parents' home as a teenager. "It's the old cliche," he said. "I started in mum and dad's basement."
Mr Kol said it was great to have Ms Smith's knowledge and experience and it would add to the businesses offering.
"Molly did a bachelor's degree in media and communications, majoring in public relations, so to be able to have her come on board and bring her skill set that's that's really handy for us and really good for Warrnambool."
