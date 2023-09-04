The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New digital marketing agency Canterbury Creative House launches in Warrnambool

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canterbury Creative House account manager Molly Smith and creative director and producer James Kol have joined forces, based in Warrnambool's Co.Lab building in Dispensary Lane. Picture supplied Canterbury Creative House
Canterbury Creative House account manager Molly Smith and creative director and producer James Kol have joined forces, based in Warrnambool's Co.Lab building in Dispensary Lane. Picture supplied Canterbury Creative House

A new digital marketing agency has launched in Warrnambool with two young creatives at its helm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.