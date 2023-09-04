Popular south-west school camp may be forced to close

The owner of a south-west school camp fears she will have to close before the end of the year.
Camp Cooriemungle owner Nicole Oberin said rising insurance costs and a spike in the number of camps being cancelled was having a devastating impact.
"It's been a real struggle," Mrs Oberin said.
"I'm at the point where I will have to make a decision in the next couple of months whether we can still run the camp."
Mrs Oberin is working to help pay the rising costs associated with the camp, while her husband Brent runs his own business to help the couple stay afloat.
"We used to have three to four camps a month but I'll be lucky if I have five for the rest of the year - I might only have three," she said.
Mrs Oberin said she took over the camp with her husband and their former business partner Charlene Payne 12 years ago.
She said she would be devastated if she had to close the camp.
"It's not about us - it's about the kids," Mrs Oberin said.
"They will miss out on that experience of a school camp that you never forget."
Mrs Oberin said insurance had nearly doubled in recent years.
"It's not just me - everyone's in the same boat," she said.
"There will be many other small family-run camps that are in the same boat."
Mrs Oberin said even schools that had been sending groups for two decades were cancelling bookings.
A number of school camps are reporting cancellations over fears about the impact on their budget over new overtime rules for public education teachers.
Princetown's Kangaroobie Camp operator Matt Bowker told The Standard in March schools were cancelling or scaling back camps.
"To this point, we have had one straight cancellation and a number of schools have cut down days or adjusted the time they're coming," he said.
While that would "not break them", his fear was what would happen next year.
"There's a number of camps that have been getting lots of cancellations and been pretty severely affected," he said.
