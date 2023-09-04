A tarbosaurus skull and tooth from the monstrous megalodon will soon make a 250-kilometre journey to Warrnambool.
The items are set to be part of Melbourne Museum's school holiday pop-up at Gateway Plaza from September 18-22.
Outreach programs manager Murray Walker said the collection items, fossils and fossil casts would be based on a different theme each day.
"We know not everyone in regional areas can make their way back to Melbourne Museum during the school holidays," he said.
"So there'll be a whole range of objects visitors will interact with related to a different theme every day.
"There'll be activities to engage with based on dinosaurs, we'll also be bringing some fossils and fossil casts from our exhibition on the triceratops horridus.
"Other themes include ocean wonders, and we'll be bringing a bunch of taxidermy Australian animals as well.
"The objects and activities are for all ages and will be interesting to absolutely everyone who walks through Gateway Plaza, I dare say."
Mr Walker said residents could look forward to one item in particular.
"It's huge, it's about one metre tall," he said.
"It's a full-size cast of a tarbosaurus skull. The tarbosaurus was a large meat-eating dinosaur which was a close relative of the t-rex, it was four metres tall with lots of sharp teeth."
