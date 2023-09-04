Nirranda A grade mentor Lisa Arundell says it is vital her group gets to work this week and addresses why it hasn't overcome a red-hot Merrivale in its previous two encounters.
The two Warrnambool and District league netball powerhouses will clash again for the ultimate prize on Saturday at Reid Oval, continuing a staggering run of grand final showdowns dating back almost five years.
The Blues and Tigers have shared the past three A grade flags - the latter winning in 2019 and Nirranda in 2018 and 2022. Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons didn't crown premiers due to COVID-19.
Incredibly, the Blues have only lost two matches since the 2019 grand final loss to the Tigers, both to the same team and this season, most recently in the second semi-final. The Blues lost in round 13 but won their encounter in round four.
"We need to look and plan ahead for the game that's coming up, it doesn't get any bigger obviously," Arundell said.
"We're going to look at what Merrivale did well against us last week (in the second semi-final) and the areas we feel we need to pick up on and tighten up on as a group across the court.
"We know Merrivale will come out really strong from outset and we know what they'll bring."
The Blues coach said it was equally important her group embraced the magnitude of reaching another grand final.
"It's always nice to reach the grand final, it's a great achievement from everyone," she said.
"It's good for the girls to absorb this feeling, especially those who haven't played in a grand final before and that's where our experienced heads will come in to lead the way.
"But there will come a time (this week) where we need to focus and get to work."
The A grade decider will start at 1.50pm on Saturday.
