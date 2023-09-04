Water police are investigating why a man was travelling on a boat without his licence or safety gear in Portland on Saturday.
Williamstown-based water police Acting Sergeant Peter Murphy said he, alongside Senior Constable Daniel Paisley, inspected about 20 boats in Port Fairy and Portland across September 2 and 3.
Acting Sergeant Murphy said police were investigating a boat user in Portland who was reportedly not carrying his licence and was without the appropriate safety gear.
He said the man wasn't wearing a personal flotation device (a life jacket) while on his boat.
"This is classed as a heightened risk," Acting Sergeant Murphy said.
"He also had expired flares that were out of date from 2021."
He said the man also wasn't carrying a licence but claimed a commercial licence was issued 25 years ago.
Acting Sergeant Murphy said police would look into the man's licence status.
"Outside of that, most of the boaties here and in Portland have been really good in regards to having the correct safety equipment and really proactive about the safety of their vessel and their passengers," he said.
Acting Sergeant Murphy said the blitz kicked off the 'busy' season targeting marine safety and enforcement.
"To get the message across of the master's (the skipper's) responsibility for their vessel and their crew," he said.
Acting Sergeant Murphy said the pair checked whether flares were in-date and the right safety equipment was on board and that anyone travelling more than two nautical miles off the coast had an EPIRB (emergency position indicating radiobeacons).
The pair also visited the Portland Coast Guard.
Acting Sergeant Murphy said the patrols would ramp up in the south-west as the weather warmed up.
"We'd advise people prior to going out on the water, because their boats have probably been in storage for a good part of the year, to go over their boats and get it checked by a qualified mechanic, if needed," he said.
"Make sure their boat is seaworthy and they have the correct safety equipment, such as life jackets, flares, EPIRBs and torches.
"If they don't know what to carry they probably need to refer to the Recreational Boating Safety Handbook which is supplied by Marine Safety Victoria which can be accessed online and in print."
He said anyone travelling on a boat should be wary of their surroundings, check the weather, go out with another person and tell other people where they were going and what time they planned to return.
"Most of the issues we do have are people go out by themselves and then they really have no-one to help them out," he said.
