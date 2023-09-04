TERANG'S former aged care home May Noonan is on the market with an expression of interest process underway.
Lydoch Living shut the Foley Street facility in June and at the time said a low and declining occupancy combined with chronic staffing difficulties had made operating the facility unsustainable.
The expression of interest process on the 40-room facility will close on Wednesday, October 18.
The site has been marketed as a facility with "great potential for purposes such as worker or backpacker accommodation, school camps or a tourism and hospitality business."
"Comprising 40 single accommodation rooms, 32 with shared dual bathroom facilities and eight with en-suite bathrooms," the advertisement reads.
The site also includes a commercial kitchen, commercial laundry, a large dining area, several lounges and numerous offices and utility rooms.
The facility is described as in excellent condition and will "readily adapt to any one of a number of alternative uses".
The building sits on a 1.76-hectare site and includes shedding and landscaped gardens.
"The hostel features a very attractive rural setting, with a lovely vista across farm land to the township of Terang," the advertisement says.
Charles Stewart Real Estate in Colac declined to comment.
A community working group has been established to explore the future of aged care in the town and a business case would be developed to determine the Terang district's needs.
The community has called for Lyndoch Living to return any May Noonan centre sale proceeds to the Terang community for future aged care provision.
Lyndoch Living bought the May Noonan facility in 2018, with CEO Doreen Power trumpeting the "shared values" of the two services, and talking about how Lyndoch could "add more value to residents' lives" at the Terang home.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.