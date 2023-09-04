The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Steven Cleary ordered to pay $75k compensation after police attack

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 4 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Warrnambool man who bludgeoned a police officer with a metal bat during a routine job has been ordered to pay $75,000 in compensation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.