A Warrnambool man who bludgeoned a police officer with a metal bat during a routine job has been ordered to pay $75,000 in compensation.
Senior Constable Rowan Baldam was beaten to the ground, attacked and "totally incapacitated" in the foetal position as Warrnambool's Steven Cleary, 50, struck him to the head with a metal bat on October 9, 2021.
The officer and his colleague Constable Will Ringin had attended a routine job at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, stopping a male youth who was not wearing a mask, which was mandated outside at the time.
Cleary, a COVID-19 conspiracy theorist, was contacted via a walkie talkie and he soon arrived at the scene armed with the metal baseball bat.
He struck Senior Constable Baldam to the head with the bat, forcing him to the ground, and then repeatedly hit him as the victim lay in the foetal position in extreme pain.
During the incident, Cleary repeatedly said he was the king and the incident was "an act of war". In 2022 he was jailed for three years and two months.
On August 31, 2023, Judge Caitlin English ordered Cleary pay $75,000 in compensation and $10,000 towards the victim's legal costs.
Cleary has been on the disability support pension since 1997 with the judge saying his earning capacity was "negligible".
But the court heard there was a restraining order on his Warrnambool home which was believed to have more than $500,000 in equity.
The judge said Cleary's wife and two of his children lived at that home and the burden of the compensation order was high.
Cleary did not appear in court for the hearing with the judge stating he'd refused to get on the prison bus or access an online link.
Judge English said the attack had left Senior Constable Baldam with physical and psychological injuries, as well as grief, distress and trauma.
She said he had not worked since January 2023 and his future in the police force was in doubt.
The officer suffered a fractured left thumb, which required surgery and still causes him pain to this day, as well as a cut to his head which left a visible scar through his hairline.
In his victim impact statement read to the court in 2022, Senior Constable Baldam said he remembered sitting in the gutter after the attack with his head in his hands and "feeling the volume of blood that was flowing down my face and neck".
"I was very concerned I could lose consciousness at any time and I might not wake up," he said.
He said his sore thumb served as a constant physical reminder of the attack, impacting his mood and "bringing the vivid memory of being assaulted when it hurts".
"I am not sure if the thumb will ever be completely pain free," he said.
Senior Constable Baldam said at the time he often thought about the attack while at work, particularly when conducting routine jobs.
"How can I ever really feel safe doing something routine when it feels as if at any moment it could result in me being nearly killed?," he said.
While once believing he'd be in the police force for life, the officer said upon his return he found the work joyless.
