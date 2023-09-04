For 62 years, Alan Bowes has volunteered as a Justice of the Peace - a free community service that has signed 77,000 documents in the 17 years it has been at Warrnambool police station.
And now 100 new recruits across the south-west have signed up to be a justice of the peace, 20 of them in Warrnambool.
The centre, which is open every weekday between noon and 2pm, can sign anywhere between 10 and 100 documents in a day.
At 91, Mr Bowes said there had been a lot of changes since he was first appointed in 1961.
"Fifty years ago, I was one of those who formed a second division court of petty sessions and two justices sat and heard a lot of alleged crimes under the Road Traffic Act, Summary Offences and Crime Act," he said.
"That was rather challenging. It's no longer done. That was a period when Justices of the Peace had judicial functions."
During the 1970s, Mr Bowes also convened a children's court. "I hated to see kids in trouble," he said.
"I was also the deputy coroner on occasion which is not a very pleasant job. That was all part of the experience of Justices of the Peace at the time.
"Long before there were bail justices, I was called out at all hours of the night in all kinds of weather down to the old police station in Gilles Street to deal with an out-of-sessions court for some poor creature that was arrested for vagrancy.
"I had to decide on whether they were remanded in custody or released.
"I have to say, looking at some of them I thought they might have been a bit more comfortable in police cells than under the ti-tree down at the beach or somewhere else equally as inhospitable."
Mr Bowes said over the years, judicial duties were taken away from Justices of the Peace in Victoria - although in some states there were still a judicial function for justices.
He said he was thankful all those things were no longer included in the role of a Justice of the Peace whose power now was to sign about 300 different types of documents.
They include anything from power of attorney and divorce to working with children's checks.
"The quasi-judicial service that JPs give is probably the last remaining bastion of that type of service which saves people a lot of money. It would cost a lost more to have it done with a professional lawyer or something," he said.
"We provide a good service and the satisfaction you get is in the faces of the people who come in and walk out and shake your hand. I think they are so grateful to have their document witnessed."
As well as being president of the Western District Justices of the Peace, Mr Bowes has been involved in Rotary for about 50 years.
"I do it because I enjoy it," Mr Bowes said.
"People who don't volunteer miss out. There's something intangible that you get from helping the community and not expecting to be paid for it."
The former Minhamite shire secretary said communities needed volunteers.
"If it wasn't for the volunteers in the small communities it would be difficult for them to survive or have any organisations survive," Mr Bowes said.
"Warrnambool wouldn't function without the thousands of volunteers who take flowers and visit people in the hospitals, or help out at the hospice and sporting clubs."
Coordinator of the Justice of the Peace signing centre Bernie Reid said a desire to help people was behind his motivation to volunteer as a JP.
"There's no charge. It's totally run by volunteers," he said.
"We've got a signing centre we want people to know about.
"We could sign anything between 10 documents and 100 documents in a day. We don't mind doing a few more."
