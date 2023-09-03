The Standard
Inside Racing: Nature Strip retires after unplaced finish at Randwick

By Tim Auld
Updated September 4 2023 - 10:25am, first published 9:20am
Port Fairy's Peter Balderstone had a 10 per cent ownership of Nature Strip. File picture
Port Fairy's Peter Balderstone had a 10 per cent ownership of Nature Strip. File picture

STAR sprinter Nature Strip has been retired and part-owner Port Fairy's Peter Balderstone said the right decision was made after the nine-year-old's unplaced finish in Saturday's $1 million Concorde Stakes at Randwick.

