He was a committeeman for more than 35 years. The passionate racing fan was the architect of the merger with Cobden and Hampden clubs in 1984 and played a big part in numerous other developments at Terang racecourse. He was instrumental in getting grants from the old Victoria Racing Club to redevelop the administration and jockeys room, Sapphire Room and construction of the 1000 metre chute plus horse stalls and the bookies' shed. Mr Conheady was also a former president of the old South Western District Racing Association. Deepest sympathy is extended to his family at this sad time.