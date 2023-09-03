STAR sprinter Nature Strip has been retired and part-owner Port Fairy's Peter Balderstone said the right decision was made after the nine-year-old's unplaced finish in Saturday's $1 million Concorde Stakes at Randwick.
Balderstone, who owns a 10 per cent share in Nature Strip, has watched with great excitement, joy and admiration as the horse won 22 of his 44 starts which included nine Group One wins and on the way through he collected more than $20 million in stakemoney for his connections.
"It's been an incredible journey to be in the ownership of Nature Strip," he said.
"It's been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be involved in such a horse like Nature Strip. I still pinch myself that his original trainer Robert Smerdon offered me a 10 per cent share in the horse. I've raced and bred horses for more than 40 years and undoubtedly having Nature Strip is the pinnacle.
"I was happy that trainer Chris Waller announced the retirement of Nature Strip after his unplaced run in the Concorde. Nature Strip has nothing left to prove. He goes out a champion of Australian racing. It's great that he retires fit and healthy. Horses like Nature Strip are few and far between and I've been lucky to have been there the whole way."
Balderstone said Nature Strip's nine Group One wins were all special but he rated the victory at Royal Ascot in the King's Stand in June 2022 as a highlight.
"I never made the trip to Royal Ascot but my two granddaughters Sarah and Jane Fenton made the trip to England for the race," he said. "Sarah and Jane really loved the trip. They still talk about going over the other side of the world to watch Nature Strip not only run but to win one of the feature sprint races in the world and that's pretty special to me."
Nature Strip is the second-highest stakes earner in Australian racing history. He finished $6 million behind superstar mare Winx who picked up over $26 million in prizemoney for her owners.
Former long serving Terang and District Racing Club president John Conheady passed away last week. Mr Conheady, 94, was president of the club for 27 consecutive years from 1975 to 2002.
He was a committeeman for more than 35 years. The passionate racing fan was the architect of the merger with Cobden and Hampden clubs in 1984 and played a big part in numerous other developments at Terang racecourse. He was instrumental in getting grants from the old Victoria Racing Club to redevelop the administration and jockeys room, Sapphire Room and construction of the 1000 metre chute plus horse stalls and the bookies' shed. Mr Conheady was also a former president of the old South Western District Racing Association. Deepest sympathy is extended to his family at this sad time.
Jumps jockeys are renowned to be tough and former top jumps jockey Laurie Paltridge fits the mould. Paltridge, 64, who rode two Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winners plus numerous other big jumping features, is recovering from an operation to his left shoulder. But it's not the normal type of shoulder operation. Surgeons were forced to do a reverse shoulder replacement on Paltridg, who has worked as a farrier for more than 20 years.
"I was in terrible pain with my shoulder and couldn't take it any more before I had the operation," Paltridge said.
"The surgeons realised the shoulder was pretty buggered as I had a few operations previously after a few falls to sort out the problems.
"They ended up bolting a plastic socket onto the humerus in my arm and attached a steel ball to my shoulder blade. The surgeons have done a remarkable job. It's amazing what they can do with modern science. I was a bit worried I might not be able to return to work as a farrier again but they assured me everything will be alright. I've got about another nine weeks of physiotherapy and than everything should be alright."
The avid bike rider won the Grand Annual on Dunroe in 1989 and followed up with Commission Red in 1990.
Warrnambool mare Rapinoe landed some hefty bets winning a restricted race at Warracknabeal on Saturday but her trainer Peter Chow never had a wager on the six-year-old.
Rapinoe, under the urgings of jockey Will Gordon, came with a well sustained run to defeat Firm As A Rock and Bombers Kiss in the 1600-metre race.
"I never had a bet but I heard some people won a few dollars so it's good luck to them," Chow said.
"Rapinoe had no luck last time. She drew a bad barrier and was caught wide at her last start and that never helped her chances but drew a good gate on Saturday and that was the difference. We've got no big plans for her. We'll keep her in similar company in the future."
Rapinoe has won two of her 15 starts.
Top jockey Damian Lane got all the accolades from Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith after his winning ride on Harbin in a restricted race at Geelong on Sunday.
Harbin got up to beat Come Along Jeffrey and Dothraki in the $35,000 race over 1200 metres.
Smith said he doubted Harbin could have won without the ride by Lane.
"It was a brilliant ride by Damian," he said. "Damian is a world-class rider and showed it at Geelong on Sunday riding three winners. His ride on Harbin was exceptional. He just sat off the pace and never panicked at any stage. Harbin has a few quirks but Damian had them all sorted out."
The lightly raced five-year-old took his record to four wins from 13 starts with Sunday's victory.
