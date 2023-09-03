Gang bash girls in court over New Year's Eve attack

A 17-year-old girl had to leave Warrnambool after being "gang bashed" by three girls near the foreshore carnival on New Year's Eve.
Two of the girls admitted their part in the attack after being charged with affray and recklessly causing injury and appeared in the Koori division of a children's court.
They have managed to avoid a criminal record after being placed on diversion.
A co-accused is yet to attend court.
A magistrate said he was greatly disturbed by evidence that included the victim being repeatedly kicked when on the ground.
He said she could have been seriously hurt.
The magistrate said a kick to the throat, temple or other vulnerable area could have killed or seriously incapacitated the victim.
One punch can kill someone let alone a sustained attack, he said.
"In adult court you should get jail sentences for this," he said.
A Koori court elder said he was shocked and disturbed by what he described as a "gang bashing".
"I see a lot of people in the Aboriginal community going around and assaulting people," he said.
"Imagine what that's doing to your family.
"I have seen people charged with murder after incidents involving people I know.
"This little girl could have died that night or been seriously maimed.
"It's easy to say sorry. Time will tell if you really mean it.
"It disgusted me. People (the public) were highly disturbed."
The court heard about 10.30pm on December 31 the victim was at the Warrnambool foreshore New Year's Eve celebrations among a large number of people that attended fireworks.
She was sitting near a toilet block when she was approached by one of the accused trio.
They argued about past issues, that turned physical and the aggressor then pushed and punched the victim to the head multiple times.
The victim finished up on the ground where she was punched and kicked to the head and body while in a foetal position to protect herself.
She got to her feet, was approached by another assailant and a verbal altercation led to the victim being punched to the head and dragged by her hair to the ground.
The victim was pinned to the ground while she was punched and kicked by the trio.
Eventually the victim scrambled to the toilet block, locked herself in a cubicle and waited for police to arrive.
A witness who called police said the victim was stomped on and beaten.
The victim was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.
She had a cut lip, bruising and scratches to her head, face, arms, legs and back and shadowing to her spleen.
The victim had trouble eating because of swelling to her jaw and she was so terrified she moved out of Warrnambool.
She has only recently moved back and is anxious about what might happen now.
A lawyer for the girls said a verbal argument turned into a melee and it would have been confronting and scary for onlookers.
In a letter written and read to the court by one of the accused, she said in the past nine months she had grown, learned and reflected on her behaviour.
She said the past few years were rough and she had made countless mistakes.
"I used to be very angry, I was not present in my head and I lashed out," she said.
"I was going down the path of addiction and in an abusive relationship.
"I handled things wrongly. I reacted to 18 months of bullying, threats of being jumped by her and her friends.
"I took the situation out of proportion. I made mistakes. I'm sorry to her and her family."
The girl is now medicated to regulate her emotions and has done counselling.
"My actions have consequences. I've learn a lot of management methods," she said.
"I wish we could all move on and find peace in our lives."
The other girl said she was wrong to do the terrible thing she had.
"I don't know what was going through my head. I was upset and lost control," she said.
"If I had the chance I would take it back. I should have handled the situation very differently.
"I should have walked away. She's been left with disturbing memories. I hope she's OK and can forgive me.
"I'll never do what I did ever again, from the bottom of my heart."
