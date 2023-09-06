Warrnambool's Isabella Baker says she will approach Sunday's Hampden league semi-final against her old club like any other game.
Baker is preparing to line up against Koroit, a club she won an open flag with in 2019, following the Blues' elimination final victory against Hamilton Kangaroos. The dynamic goalie joined the Reid Oval-based Blues at the start of the 2023 season.
"We've just got to take each game as it goes," Baker told The Standard. "Nothing different, we just play a game at the end of the day, that's all it is.
"Koroit - we need to think about what they do and work through it like we did (against Hamilton).
"Just chip away."
While the Blues failed to move past the first week of finals in 2022, they took the first step in this year's premiership pursuit with a four-goal elimination final victory against the Roos.
Baker's trademark agility, work rate and composed play stood out in the win.
"We were just steady the whole game which helped the final score," Baker said.
Baker has linked up with a young, potent attacking end at the Blues with the Raewyn Poumako and Laura Peake-coached side utilising a Baker-Eva Ryan shooting partnership against the Roos.
"We've just been working out a few different things to work on with Eva and I and Sarah (Smith) in wing attack," Baker said. "Just get our rhythm going... I think it's shown on the day that it worked really well."
The Blues' defensive work was another highlight of its elimination final win as they chase the club's first open premiership since 2009.
"As a team we've worked on slowing it down for our defenders, just to make it a little easier on them," Baker said. "Just hands over each ball, just to put the pressure on really."
Baker, who spoke of the Blues' top-three potential when joining the club, said she had enjoyed her first season at Reid Oval.
"It's been really good, really good group of people," she said. "I've learnt heaps of stuff from Amy (Wormald), being goal attack (before) - she's really helped with Eva and I in the ring."
Warrnambool play Koroit in a first semi-final at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval on Sunday from 1.20pm.
