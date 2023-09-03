The Standardsport
Koroit coach Chris McLaren re-signs for 2024 Hampden league season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
Koroit coach Chris McLaren coaching against Cobden in Sunday's elimination final at Portland. Picture by Sean McKenna
Koroit coach Chris McLaren coaching against Cobden in Sunday's elimination final at Portland. Picture by Sean McKenna

KOROIT coach Chris McLaren says the desire to lead the Saints remains after re-committing for an eighth season.

