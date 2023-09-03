KOROIT coach Chris McLaren says the desire to lead the Saints remains after re-committing for an eighth season.
The Saints' era of dominance ended on Sunday with an elimination final defeat to Cobden.
McLaren led the Hampden league powerhouse to four of its seven premierships in a row.
The former captain told his players after their 2023 season ended that he would remain in the role next year.
He said the club's young list made it an easy decision.
"I told my wife last night - I said I am coaching again and she said 'oh my god. You need to tell the kids'," McLaren told The Standard.
"I told the kids. In the last couple of weeks I thought I wanted to do it again.
"The majority of the group are so young and I just want to keep helping them."
McLaren said most of the Saints' list had recommitted in a promising sign for the future.
He was pleased to blood a number of first-year players this season as well as watch the progress of others settling in at senior level.
"I look at our two young rucks (Jake McCosh and Jag McInerney), Tommy Baulch at centre-half-back and Matty Bradley at centre-half-forward and Jack Block's had an amazing year, he'll probably finish in the top three or four of our B&F," McLaren said.
"But they probably looked a bit tired the last three or four weeks.
"I was thinking maybe I got it a little bit wrong with the management of our young players.
"But we had areas of improvement each week and not once was effort in there. You look today - we couldn't have come any harder. We made a game of it."
