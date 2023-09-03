Cobden Seniors 5.1 9.1 9.4 13.7 (85) def Koroit Seniors 2.1 2.5 7.13 7.15 (57)
GOALS: Cobden Seniors: TBA; Koroit Seniors: TBA.
BEST: Cobden Seniors: TBA; Koroit Seniors: TBA.
Terang Mortlake Reserves 0.1 3.3 4.5 6.8 (44) def Koroit Reserves 6.3 6.4 6.6 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Reserves: J. Crawley 1, J. Lehmann 1; Koroit Reserves: TBA.
BEST: Terang Mortlake Reserves: W. Rosas, D. Kenna, J. OSullivan, Z. Newson, H. Roberts, C. Finnerty; Koroit Reserves: J. Linke, N. Rentsch, C. ODonnell, K. Moloney, J. Coghlan West, P. Keane.
Cobden U18.5's 1.1 4.3 6.4 6.4 (40) def Koroit U18.5's 0.3 0.4 2.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Cobden U18.5's: N. Sinnott 1, K. Baker 1; Koroit Saints U18.5's: T. Waterson 1, D. Shircore 1, J.Brown 1.
BEST: Cobden U18.5's: B. Vines, B. McGlade, T. Humphrey, N. Penry, T. Roberts, D. Hutchins; Koroit U18.5's: C. Noonan, C. McDonald, J. Grayland, H. Noonan, J. Suter, B. Ross.
Hamilton Kangaroos Open 9, 20, 28, 38 (38) def by Warrnambool Open 14, 23, 36, 42 (42)
BEST: not supplied.
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos Open: Danielle Vankalken 27, Hayley Sherlock 11; Warrnambool Open: Eva Ryan 30, Isabella Baker 12.
Portland Div 1 13, 25, 33, 42, (42) def South Warrnambool Div 1 10, 19, 28, 39 (39)
BEST: Portland Div 1: Tayla Telfer 3, Cherie Baker 2, Jessica Cook 1; South Warrnambool Div 1: Chelsea Quinn 3, Mali Baillie 2, Ruby Couch 1.
GOALS: Portland Div 1: Jessica Cook 23, Lauren Hockley 19; South Warrnambool Div 1: Chelsea Quinn 30, Ruby Couch 9.
Terang Mortlake Div 2 13, 20, 26, 36 (36) def by Koroit Div 2 10, 19, 29, 38 (38)
BEST: not supplied.
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Div 2: Linda Chessum 20, Maddison Chesshire 16; Koroit Div 2: Rachael McGrath 25, Kylie Grayland 13.
South Warrnambool Div 3 10, 16, 29, 38 (38) def by Koroit Div 3 7, 19, 27, 40 (40)
BEST: South Warrnambool Div 3: Sarah O'Donnell 3, Juanita Russell 2, Tessa Kelson 1; Koroit Div 3: Layla Thom 3, Indigo Sewell 2, Paris McInerney 1.
GOALS: South Warrnambool Div 3: Juanita Russell 32, Tessa Kelson 6; Koroit Div 3: Layla Thom 29, Paris McInerney 11.
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U 7, 16, 24, 31, (31) def by Cobden 17&U 9, 13, 22, 32, (32)
BESTL Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U: Ella Sevior 3, Mimi Chun 2; Cobden 17&U: Paige Compton 3, Matilda Darcy 2, Jessica Walsh 1.
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U: Ella Sevior 24, Bridget Mailes 7; Cobden 17&U: Nikki Clover 30, Kate Smith 2.
Koroit 17&U Reserves 3, 10, 20, 24 (24) def Port Fairy 17&U Reserves 6, 10, 12, 16 (16)
BEST: Koroit 17&U Reserves: Zara Welsh 3, Tori Hintum 2, Claudia Lynch 1; Port Fairy 17&U Reserves: Maggie Carmichael 3, Megan Alger 2, Kate McNeil 1.
GOALS: Koroit 17&U Reserves: Tori Hintum 16, Zara Welsh 5, Matisse Batt 3; Port Fairy 17&U Reserves: Kate McNeil 12, Charlotte Dumesny 4.
North Warrnambool 15&U 10, 19, 28, 42, (42)
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U 3, 8, 13, 18, (18)
BEST
North Warrnambool 15&U:
Eden Sextus 3 Edith Walsh 2 Addison Conheady 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U:
Holly Rook 3 Olivia Hardy 2 Ruby Cleaver 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool 15&U:
Edith Walsh 27 Addison Conheady 15
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U:
Olivia Hardy 8 Saskia Gould 5 Scarlett Hintum 5
Terang Mortlake 13&U 6, 13, 18, 21, (21)
Warrnambool 13&U 7, 13, 15, 22, (22)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 13&U:
McKenzie Dillon 3 Madelyn Clarke 1
Warrnambool 13&U:
Sophie Brown 3 Lucy Kavanagh 2 Milly Cooknell 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 13&U:
Violet Dillon 11 Madelyn Clarke 10
Warrnambool 13&U:
Sophie Brown 9 Felicity White 6
