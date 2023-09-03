The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

2023 Hampden Football Netball League elimination finals scores

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Jake McCosh hits the ground with ball in hand. Picture by Sean McKenna
Koroit's Jake McCosh hits the ground with ball in hand. Picture by Sean McKenna

FOOTBALL

SENIORS

Cobden Seniors 5.1 9.1 9.4 13.7 (85) def Koroit Seniors 2.1 2.5 7.13 7.15 (57)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.