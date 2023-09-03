Warrnambool is taking a steady approach in its netball flag ambitions after surviving a cut-throat Hampden league elimination final on Sunday.
The Blues withstood a late comeback from their rivals Hamilton Kangaroos, with their strong defensive work and composure under pressure earning them a 42-38 win in warm conditions at Portland.
Warrnambool co-coaches Raewyn Poumako and Laura Peake were thrilled with the win, as the team aims to take September one match-up at a time.
"We've just been building and building and it's nice to have the win and stay alive," Peake said.
"It was consistent and it was a hard-fought game... everyone on the court really pulled something out.
"Feeling confident in the team, the team are pulling together at the right time - it's a nice feeling."
The Blues, who now must prepare for a first semi-final against Koroit, took the early break against the Roos to lead by five goals at the first change.
While the Roos swung momentum to close the gap to one mid-way through the second, the Blues remained poised, stretching their three-goal half-time lead to eight by the final break.
A frantic final five minutes saw the Roos claw their way back into the contest, though their run was ultimately started to late as the Blues held on by four.
With contributors across all three thirds, it was teenager Eva Ryan, showing composure beyond her years in the goal circle, who earned best-on-court honours, shooting 30 of the team's 42 goals.
"Shooting under pressure for a young girl, she's amazing," Peake said.
Poumako said the team was feeling positive about its form coming into September.
"Everyone knows what their role is and their job and that helps I think," she said.
Meanwhile, Kangaroos' co-coaches Emma and Kellie Sommerville were proud of their team's efforts despite the result not falling their way.
"Our goal was to make finals, it's been a really long time for Hamilton open," Emma said. "So we're really happy with what we've achieved this season.
"Obviously today, not the result we're after but the girls fought really hard. It was just a couple little lulls where they (Blues) got a bit of a run-away."
Kellie believed the Roos, who battled with injury and unavailability throughout the year, had laid the groundwork for a strong 2024 season.
"That was the aim, to make finals again," Kellie said. "We always intended this season to be a building season, and I think we would have been disappointed not to make finals.
"Probably another couple weeks of us playing really good netball before finals would have been useful for us as a team.
"This year was a building season and I think that gives us a really good foundation for next year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.