The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool holds on for four-goal win against Hamilton in Hampden elimination final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool teenager Eva Ryan lines up a shot on goal in her side's four-goal elimination final win. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool teenager Eva Ryan lines up a shot on goal in her side's four-goal elimination final win. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool is taking a steady approach in its netball flag ambitions after surviving a cut-throat Hampden league elimination final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.