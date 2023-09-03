The Standard
Warrnambool mortgage repayments jump 140 per cent since 2020, crippling affordability

By Ben Silvester
Updated September 4 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Morgage repayments on the average house in Warrnambool have surged by more than $2000 in three years, meaning the average household would be deep in mortgage stress if it attempted to make monthly repayments.
The average monthly mortgage repayment for a house in Warrnambool in August 2023 was 141 per cent higher than at the same time in 2020, underscoring critical housing affordability problems in south-west Victoria.

