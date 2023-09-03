House-sitter finds two teens inside property in 'brazen' attempted burglary

A house-sitter has discovered two teenagers inside a Koroit Street property in a brazen attempted burglary.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the male house-sitter returned to the property, located between Henna Street and Ryot Street, at 11.25am on September 2.
"As he arrived he observed a young male aged about 15 standing in the backyard," he said.
"He then observed another male about the same age who was inside.
"That teenager, who was wearing a dark jumper, jeans and a beanie, then fled outside."
The detective said both teens jumped a fence, running onto Koroit Street.
"It was a fairly brazen event," he said.
"Fortunately nothing was stolen as we believe the victim has arrived home basically as they got there."
The detective said there was no forced entry and it was a timely reminder to lock your doors.
"That is best practice, whether you're leaving for five minutes or five hours," he said.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan urged anyone who sighted the males within the vicinity of Koroit Street between 11am and 11.40am to contact him directly at Warrnambool police station on 5560 1116.
He also asked if nearby residents had CCTV footage to get in touch.
