The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool police investigate attempted Koroit Street burglary

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 3 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
House-sitter finds two teens inside property in 'brazen' attempted burglary
House-sitter finds two teens inside property in 'brazen' attempted burglary

A house-sitter has discovered two teenagers inside a Koroit Street property in a brazen attempted burglary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.