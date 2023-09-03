STAR Sydney apprentice jockey Zac Lloyd was more than a capable replacement for champion hoop James McDonald on exciting filly Tiz Invincible in the $300,000 Group Two Furious Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.
Tiz Invincible hit the line strongly for trainer Ciaron Maher to beat Kimochi and Mumbai Muse in the 1200-metre race.
Lloyd was called on to ride Tiz Invincible after McDonald sustained an ankle injury at Wyong on Friday.
The Winslow-raised Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said he was not overly concerned about the change in jockeys.
"It's a shame James couldn't ride Tiz Invincible but Zac was a very good replacement," Maher told The Standard.
"Changing jockeys is never ideal. Zac had ridden Tiz Invincible in trackwork so he was no stranger to her.
"Tiz Invincible has just kept on improving. I'm confident she could run out a strong 1600 metres. I don't think we've got to the bottom of her."
The Melbourne Cup-winning trainer said there are various options open to Tiz Invincible going forward.
"We'll just see how she pulls up after this win before deciding on other races," Maher said.
"We've got a few options and they could be the Tea Rose Stakes at Randwick on September 16 and the Flight Stakes in a month."
Maher was also happy with the first-up run of his consistent mare Bella Nipotina who ran third in the $1 million Concorde Stakes.
Garza Blanca winning the last race on the card gave the Maher-Eustace stable its second winner for the day at Randwick.
