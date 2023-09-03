The Standard
Ciaron Maher wins at Randwick with Tiz Invincible

By Tim Auld
Updated September 3 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:46am
Ciaron Maher, pictured in Warrnambool in May 2023, enjoyed success at Randwick. Picture by Sean McKenna
STAR Sydney apprentice jockey Zac Lloyd was more than a capable replacement for champion hoop James McDonald on exciting filly Tiz Invincible in the $300,000 Group Two Furious Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.

