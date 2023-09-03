The Standard
Cobden ends Koroit's premiership run with 2023 elimination final win

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:00pm
Cobden ruck-forward Ben Berry jumps towards the ball during Sunday's elimination final against Koroit. Picture by Sean McKenna
THE Hampden league will have a new premier for the first time in 10 years after Cobden sent Koroit packing from the grand final race.

