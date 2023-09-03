THE Hampden league will have a new premier for the first time in 10 years after Cobden sent Koroit packing from the grand final race.
The Saints won seven premierships in a row to be one of country Victoria's best football teams of all-time.
Their run started in 2014 and they won six in six years before two seasons were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They added a seventh flag to their run in 2022 but were no match for a spirited Cobden team in Sunday's elimination final at Portland's Hanlon Park.
The Bombers will play Terang Mortlake in the first semi-final after winning 13.6 (84) to 8.14 (62).
Co-coach Dan Casey said the team's first finals win in seven seasons was special.
"It means so much for the community. Just to get to finals these days is hard work and then to win one...it's just a fantastic feeling," he said.
Cobden co-captain Paul Pekin, deployed as a deep small forward option, kicked five goals in an inspired performance.
"No one can match up on him. In the air, on the ground - he's just dynamite," Casey said.
"He's in a purple patch of form at the right time of the year."
The Bombers made an electric start with Pekin causing headaches.
He kicked three of the Bombers' five opening-quarter goals including a clever snap using fancy footwork as they took an 18-point lead into the first change.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren was in awe of Cobden's start.
"We were poor but they were bloody good," he said.
"We couldn't win a clearance, they were getting through stoppage. They're such a dangerous offensive team.
"It wasn't a shock or a surprise to us, we just couldn't stop it. The only thing that stopped it was the siren - we needed a time out."
The Saints stemmed the flow somewhat for the majority of the second term, with Paddy O'Sullivan playing a special role at half-forward, but they wasted their own goal-kicking chances before a purple patch late saw the Bombers blow the lead out to 38 points at half-time.
A smart tap-on helped co-coach Brody Mahoney gather the ball and kick an inspiring goal. They kicked two set shots soon after.
The third term belonged to Koroit as the Saints kicked five unanswered goals to bridge the gap to three points.
It was a stalemate to start before an O'Sullivan major 12 minutes into the quarter sparked the Saints' run.
Tom Couch received a free kick and converted and then the Saints won the ball out of the centre and Jyron Neave slotted a long-range goal on the run.
Couch bombed another one before Frazer Robb kicked truly nearing the siren.
The Bombers regained control in the final term after "trusting the process and structures in place".
Casey said he was proud of his side's ability to respond in the fourth quarter.
"We were able to take a deep breath at three-quarter-time and then get back on top," he said.
"Koroit's strength is their midfield and if you win in the midfield, you win the game.
"The last quarter I think we beat them 8-1 (in the clearances) and I think that made a difference in the end.
"I was proud of our mids, they played really well against a quality outfit."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.