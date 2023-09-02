COMPETITION returns to Warrnambool on Monday with the running of an eight-race program.
Popular Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow is one of numerous local trainers who have runners at the meeting.
Chow saddles up the last-start Coleraine winner Stretford End in a benchmark 58.
The former talented Port Fairy footballer is concerned about the wide barrier Stretford End has drawn in the 1400-metre contest.
"We've drawn barrier 14 and that's a worry," he said.
"It's never ideal to draw wide barriers. I suppose the upside is we drop a lot in weight from our last start win in a high-weight race at Coleraine.
"Stretford End carried 69kgs when he won with Aaron Kuru in the saddle last time and on Monday with the claim for apprentice jockey Ryan Houston we have 58kgs.
"It's a big weight drop, 11kgs. I'm sure Stretford End will appreciate the massive weight drop. We've been very happy with how he's trained on since his Coleraine win.
"Stretford End doesn't have great ability but he's honest and puts in 100 per cent in his races."
Chow said Stretford End's race would be an even contest.
Stretford End is an $11 hope in the early betting markets.
The running rail will be out two metres for the entire circuit.
The first race is scheduled for 1.30pm with the last at 5pm.
