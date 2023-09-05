Cobden defender Sarah Moroney believes the Bombers' multiple combinations can give it an edge in their flag pursuit.
The Bombers, who defeated Koroit in a qualifying final on Saturday, have established a dangerous nine-player open squad, which became fully available from about round 16 onwards as they mount a case for a maiden Hampden league open flag.
Moroney, who rotates through the Bombers' defensive end with the likes of Nadine McNamara, Remeny McCann, and Alicia and Sophie Blain, said the goal was to make their substitutions and combination shake-ups as seamless as possible.
"We try and not notice that change on the court apart from lifting the team," she said. "The changes are made for fresh legs and to match the other team's combinations.
"We felt all the changes (on Saturday) helped improve what we were doing on the court."
Cobden now must face one of their biggest rivals in the form of reigning premier South Warrnambool in Saturday's second semi final.
The Roosters are 4-2 head-to-head over the past two seasons, including a thrilling one-goal win in last year's second semi final before a five-goal victory in the grand final.
However, the Bombers prevailed by six goals in their most recent battle in round 17.
Moroney, who is in her second season at Bomberland, said the squad was excited to take on the Roosters for a place in this year's grand final.
"We'll just prepare again like we did (last) week, we're really excited to play South - they're an incredible team," Moroney said. "Finals is a different game and we're really excited for the challenge."
Moroney, a nurse, said the team had been working hard on starting games strongly, evident in their dominant start against the Saints to open their finals campaign.
"I feel like it's starting to really pay off and we're all in a really good mindset," she said. "It's a really good feel around the team."
