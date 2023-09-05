North Warrnambool Eagles' coach Adam Dowie put it best after his team's Hampden league qualifying final win - "if Dylan Parish doesn't play, we don't win".
The talented forward was at his best against Terang Mortlake, kicking a season-best five goals and providing a powerful marking target up forward.
Parish is arguably built for the finals stage, starring with three goals in the Eagles' 2022 preliminary final victory against South Warrnambool - a team Parish and his teammates will meet on September 9 in a second semi-final.
Parish's has made sporadic appearances this season with the club and forward navigating his work commitments. He has played six senior and four reserves games in 2023 and missed rounds nine through 13.
Dowie, who was content with the conversations he and Parish had had this year, was ultimately thankful the 31-year-old put his hand up to play a role this year.
"If he doesn't play (last Saturday) we don't win," Dowie said. "It's been an interesting year, he's limited with what he can do training-wise and probably a lot of the year, I didn't know if he would play and he didn't know if he would play.
"People always say, 'are you going to play Dylan Parish?'. And I was like 'no I'm not, we've spoken to Dylan about what he needed to do'.
"We were in a really agreeable space... we're always on the same wavelength and we never had any cross words.
"It's all worthwhile I think."
Parish believes he is starting to reap the rewards on field, averaging just under two goals a game this year.
"I had work commitments throughout the year so I had to do a bit behind the scenes to get my conditioning up and having some hamstring issues the last year," Parish told The Standard post-match. "I needed to get a fair bit of running load in and did so and starting to reap the rewards a little bit.
"I'm still not quite there but I am getting a bit older so (you've) sort of got to take the good with the bad.
"Just happy to be out there with the boys and continuing to get wins at this stage."
Parish has slotted into a new-look forward line alongside the likes of defender-turned-forward Tom Batten, utility Jackson Grundy and a fleet of small forwards.
"It's obviously created a bit of a different dynamic," he said. "And me floating in and out due to other commitments.
"Having (key forward) Nick Rodda go down, Vards (Nathan Vardy) go down, we've just had to change things around.
"It's worked well so far and we've just got to keep thinking of ways to exploit other backlines and things like that to best work to our strengths and advantages. We've just got to keep working hard."
Parish said the Eagles understood they had "a fair bit of work" ahead of them as they chased the ultimate redemption following two grand final losses in 2019 and 2022.
That starts with South Warrnambool in a second semi-final at Terang Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
"The North-South rivalry is there - everyone knows that," Parish said. "(I think) we both, as separate football teams, like to come up against each other and battle it out.
"They've obviously been the benchmark all year, finished a couple games clear on top.
"We know we can at least match it with them - we're 1-1 for the year."
