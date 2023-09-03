The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Greater Western Victoria Rebels defeat Murray Bushrangers in 2023 wildcard play-off

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden's Flynn Penry, pictured in 2022, enjoyed his best game in GWV Rebels colours on Sunday. File picture
Cobden's Flynn Penry, pictured in 2022, enjoyed his best game in GWV Rebels colours on Sunday. File picture

Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader has praised Cobden big man Flynn Penry for his best performance at Coates Talent League level as the side held their nerves in a wildcard play-off match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.