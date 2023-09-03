Greater Western Victoria Rebels coach David Loader has praised Cobden big man Flynn Penry for his best performance at Coates Talent League level as the side held their nerves in a wildcard play-off match.
The Rebels produced a dominant performance against Murray Bushrangers on Sunday, leading from start to finish to secure the 17.19 (121) to 7.6 (48) win at Ballarat's Mars Stadium.
The Rebels finished the home-and-away season second on the ladder and now go into the three-week knock-out finals series with plenty of confidence.
Loader said there were no passengers in the team, while South Warrnambool's George Stevens was judged best-afield.
"George Stevens in the middle and Flynn Penry in the ruck was terrific today, it was the best game he's played for the club," Loader said.
Koroit bottom-age talent Mitch Lloyd snagged two goals for the victors, with fellow Saint Connor Byrne and Stevens also hitting the scoreboard.
Loader hailed the win as "a complete performance".
"Super effort, the boys looked dominant around the footy, to have 36 shots on goal in a game of footy is incredible, we pretty much controlled the game all day," he said.
"We put a few on ice in the last quarter, Murray kicked the last three goals, but really it was a complete performance."
With several wildcard games played at Mars Stadium across the weekend, there were plenty of AFL talent scouts on hand.
Loader believed a number of his players would have impressed on-lookers on the day.
"You keep playing well, you keep putting your name up in lights and anything can happen," he said. "They've said there will only be 50 or so picks in the AFL Draft this year, it's a pretty tight situation for a lot of boys to be involved in.
"All you can do is keep going, put your best foot forward and see what happens."
Meanwhile, the GWV Rebels' girls side finished its home-and-away season with strong win, defeating Bendigo Pioneers 9.10 (64) to 4.3 (27).
Penshurst product and AFLW draft prospect Jessica Rentsch starred with three goals in a best-on-ground performance, while former South Warrnambool player Olivia Wolter was also among the best. Portland talent Jenna Bristow chipped in with a goal.
