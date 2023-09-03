The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Indian community unite in Warrnambool for harvest festival

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 3 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All the colour and vibrancy of Indian culture was on full display in Warrnambool as south-west residents gathered for a harvest festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.