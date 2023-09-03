All the colour and vibrancy of Indian culture was on full display in Warrnambool as south-west residents gathered for a harvest festival.
About 80 people from the southern Indian state of Kerala, dressed in traditional dress, donning colourful dhoti and saris, united on Saturday, September 2, for the festival of Onam.
Attendees travelled from Terang and Portland to enjoy the day's festivities which included traditional dance, music, food and games, held at the St Pius X church hall.
Warrnambool's Rahul Radhakrishnan helped organise the day and said Onam was an annual Indian regional harvest or cultural festival to show gratitude and unity.
He said it was an auspicious and revered occasion.
A highlight was a flower carpet, called pookalam, crafted using various coloured petals to make a circular design which traditionally symbolises prosperity and joy.
"We all speak the same language but we are diverse in caste and culture," Mr Radhakrishnan said.
"We have Christians, Hindu, Muslims. This Onam is a celebration of harvest. We don't separate ourselves in terms of castes or religion or anything. We all celebrate together."
He said at home in India Onam was a 10-day celebration and the flower carpet started with a small floral decoration with one flower in the middle on the first day.
He said traditionally petals would be added each day of the festival, growing in colour and size to form a beautiful circular design, with 10 flowers in the centre.
Mr Radhakrishnan said when he arrived in Warrnambool in 2021 there were four families from the southern part of India living in the south-west.
There are now 19 families as part of the "growing community", as well as a wider Indian contingent who they also socialise with during the year.
Mr Radhakrishnan said this was the largest gathering of its kind and it was important to pass on the traditions to the younger generations.
Mr Radhakrishnan has a young daughter and said she, and all the children, needed to know and experience their culture.
"We are all away from family and grandparents so the exposure to our own culture is limited," he said. "These kinds of occasions give them a chance to see how we are, if we're not in India.
"They will know how to behave in our community because it's different here and there's different expectations.
"Being with our own people at times will give them the chance to actually learn the way of living in India."
Warrnambool's Sharon Sabu helped with the cultural program and likened Onam to Thanksgiving where the families come together "have a feast and dress up".
Mrs Sabu has fond childhood memories of Onam and said it was important her children celebrated and experienced all the traditional games and activities.
She has been in Warrnambool almost two years and said the festivities would give the children a sense of India and not "feel they're away from home."
"Every year back home we celebrate this so there's a lot of memories attached to it," Mrs Sabu said.
"It's also who you are. It helps you with your identity and respecting that cultural aspect.
"It's a very secular kind of festival. Everyone comes together. People are here from different religions. There's no religious barrier. There's no economical barrier to this.
"Everyone celebrates together. That's the beauty of it."
