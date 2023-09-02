The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hampden league first qualifying finals scores

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 2 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles' Adam Dowie addresses his players during its qualifying final against Terang Mortlake. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
North Warrnambool Eagles' Adam Dowie addresses his players during its qualifying final against Terang Mortlake. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

FOOTBALL

Seniors

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.