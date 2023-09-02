Seniors
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 1.3 4.8 8.11 11.13 (79)
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors 4.2 7.3 9.8 11.12 (78)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: D.Parish 5, A.Noske 2, J.Grundy 2, T.Batten 2; Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: W.Kain 4, R.Hutchins 2, R.Tanner 2, H.Porter 1, A.Moloney 1, D.Hobbs 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: J.Grundy, A.Wines, J.BERMINGHAM, D.Parish, C.McKinnon, B.Jenkinson; Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: R.Hutchins, X.Vickers, J.Arundell, W.Kain, S.Carlin, S.Crawley
Cobden BOMBERS Reserves 2.2 3.3 3.4 5.6 (36)
Warrnambool Blues Reserves 1.3 2.6 2.9 3.12 (30)
GOALS: Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: M.Angus 2, L.Cahill 2, O.Darcy 1; Warrnambool Blues Reserves: N.Turland 1, M.Royals 1, C.Hoffmann 1
BEST: Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: L.Cahill, T.Marshall, J.Mcgalde, J.Darcy, L.Robertson, T.Darcy; Warrnambool Blues Reserves: J.Foott, J.Dowd, M.Royals, I.Duerden, A.Sztynda, C.Hoffmann
Warrnambool Blues U18.5's 1.3 4.4 7.9 9.12 (66)
Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's 0.3 1.3 2.5 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: T.Gedye 3, R.Mast 3, J.Lewis 1, S.Niklaus 1, J.Wells 1; Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: C.Alexander 1, D.White 1, L.Rees 1, C.Field 1
BEST: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: S.Carter, J.Wells, R.Mast, E.Boyd, R.Holloway, A.Radley; Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: J.Jennings, C.Field, C.Alexander, M.Matuschka, D.White, N.Herrmann
Cobden Open 14, 25, 35, 47, (47)
Koroit Open 5, 10, 18, 29, (29)
BEST
Cobden Open:
Remeny McCann 3 Emily Finch 2 Sophie Hinkley 1
Koroit Open:
Kasey Barling 3 Layla Monk 2 Nell Mitchell 1
Goals
Cobden Open:
Emily Finch 37 Jaymie Finch 8 Sophie Hinkley 2
Koroit:
Nell Mitchell 13 Molly McKinnon 9 Molly McLaren 7
Koroit Div 1 13, 19, 34, 46, (46)
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1 14, 24, 30, 45, (45)
BEST
Koroit Div 1:
Louise Brown 3 Jacqui Bowman 2 Mia Mills 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1:
Jess Crane 3 Kelsey Lewis 2 Michayla McRae 1
Goals
Koroit
Indi O'Connor 24 Louise Brown 17 Rachel Dobson 5
Hamilton Kangaroos
Kelsey Lewis 33 Michayla McRae 12
Portland Div 2 7, 14, 20, 30, (30)
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2 10, 18, 29, 39, (39)
BEST
Portland Div 2:
Jasper Smith 3 Ricarda McMillan 2 Jenna Domburg 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2:
Bec Sherlock 3 Bailey Ryan 2 Brooke Gordon 1
GOALS
Portland Div 2:
Tamika Holt 19 Jenna Domburg 11
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2:
Bec Sherlock 20 Indiana Ryan 13 Sophie Robinson 6
Terang Mortlake Div 3 22, 28, 38, 38, (38)
Port Fairy Div 3 20, 29, 40, 40, (40)
BEST
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Georgia Thomas 3 Niamh Scanlon 2 Jacque Dickson 1
Port Fairy Div 3:
Hannah van der Aa 3 Myra Murrihy 2 Elise Ploenges 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Jacque Dickson 25 Holly Fowler 13
Port Fairy Div 3:
Myra Murrihy 25 Bella Goudie 15
Terang Mortlake 17&U 11, 20, 26, 36, (36)
Warrnambool 17&U 9, 15, 21, 32, (32)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 17&U:
Ruby Kenna 3 Anna Dickson 2 Ava Grundy 1
Warrnambool 17&U:
Eva Ryan 2 Georgia Ryan 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 17&U:
Lara Clarke 24 Ruby Kenna 12
Warrnambool 17&U:
Eva Ryan 30 Ashlee Pavletich 2
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 9, 19, 29, 37, (37)
Warrnambool 17&U Res 6, 14, 20, 24, (24)
GOALS
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Paige Kermeen 20 Matilda Stevens 17
Warrnambool 17&U Res:
Amali Lilley 21 Ella Westley 3
Koroit 15&U 10, 14, 21, 29, (29)
South Warrnambool 15&U 7, 20, 26, 36, (36)
BEST
Koroit 15&U:
Rosie Bowman 2 Indigo Sewell 1
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Stella Marris 3 Sophie Smith 2 Amelia Harris 1
GOALS
Koroit 15&U:
Majella Dobson 21
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Amelia Harris 22 Stella Marris 14
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U 9, 19, 28, 36, (36)
South Warrnambool 13&U 4, 9, 16, 19, (19)
BEST
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Molly Sevior 3 Lucy Jennings 2 Ruby Spong 1
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Mia Jackson 3 Eleanor Bussell 2 Chloe Kermeen 1
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Lucy Jennings 24 Molly Sevior 12
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Charli Jago 10 Maya Veale 8 Chloe Kermeen 1
